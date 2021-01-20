Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 6.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) dropped 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 26,119,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 44,107,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLRY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

