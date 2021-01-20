Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Shares Up 12%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s share price shot up 12% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.12. 10,200,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 8,925,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

