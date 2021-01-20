Titan Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $156.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $156.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007515 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006826 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 147.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.