Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.54

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 46700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

About Titan Logix Corp. (TLA.V) (CVE:TLA)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

