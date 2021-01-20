Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.31

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 276137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The company has a market cap of $522.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 69.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

