TitanSwap Price Reaches $0.70 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $37.40 million and $3.48 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00540228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.26 or 0.03891701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012911 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

