Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Up 6.2%

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $21.93. 1,171,040 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 506,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The business had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. On average, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

