Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.36

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 130298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The firm has a market cap of $962.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92.

Tocagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

