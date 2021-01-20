Tokenbox (TBX) Price Hits $0.0285

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $320,565.93 and approximately $3,689.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.13 or 0.00540206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,390.55 or 0.03909832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012806 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.