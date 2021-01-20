Tolar Market Capitalization Reaches $771,502.16 (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $771,502.16 and $78,062.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Tolar Coin Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 770,370,969 coins and its circulating supply is 225,233,073 coins. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tolar’s official website is tolar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

Tolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.