TOP Tops One Day Volume of $92,292.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $92,292.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.