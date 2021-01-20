TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.67.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,059. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $220.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.25.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

