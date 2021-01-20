Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Trading Up 10.2%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 9,862,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,873,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $149.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe bought 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $749,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

