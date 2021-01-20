Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) Trading Up 5.6%

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 29,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 21,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.99 million and a P/E ratio of -31.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Americas. The company was formerly known as Stratton Resources Inc and changed its name to Torq Resources Inc in March 2017. Torq Resources Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

