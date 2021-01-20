Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.40

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.40 and last traded at C$21.08, with a volume of 120259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.63.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$518.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.8499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, Director John William Elick acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at C$145,265,003.93. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $885,693.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

