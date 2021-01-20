Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 39,118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 314.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,118 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,331,000 after buying an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. 1,881,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

