TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT Raised to $55.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPIC. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 5,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.17 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $345,142.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 290.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 351,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 261,724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 265.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 354.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 120,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.