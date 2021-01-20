Traceability Chain (TAC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 18% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $3.12 million and $371.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052778 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003467 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003391 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

