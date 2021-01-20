Traders Buy High Volume of Caladrius Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,571 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,882% compared to the average volume of 165 call options.

Shares of CLBS stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

