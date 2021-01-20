Traders Buy High Volume of Celsion Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,820 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,763% compared to the typical volume of 205 call options.

Shares of CLSN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,271. The company has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

