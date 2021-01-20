Traders Buy Large Volume of AutoWeb Call Options (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,239 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,172% compared to the typical daily volume of 176 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AutoWeb stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of AUTO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 99,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,322. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $44.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.30.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. Research analysts anticipate that AutoWeb will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.