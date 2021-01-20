Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical volume of 3,206 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in EPR Properties by 135.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,186,000 after purchasing an additional 630,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 296,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,138,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 73.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Raymond James started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,374. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

