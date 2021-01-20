Traders Purchase High Volume of PCTEL Call Options (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15,110% compared to the average volume of 20 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
PCTEL Company Profile
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.
