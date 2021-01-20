Traders Purchase High Volume of PCTEL Call Options (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,042 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15,110% compared to the average volume of 20 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $165.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.25. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 309.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PCTEL by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PCTEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wireless network antenna and testing solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

