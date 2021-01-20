Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,307 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,540% compared to the average daily volume of 201 put options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 265,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

