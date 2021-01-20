Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Call Options (BMV:DBC)

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (BMV:DBC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 984% compared to the average volume of 291 call options.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 52 week low of $246.70 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.