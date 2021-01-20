Traders Purchase Large Volume of Texas Capital Bancshares Call Options (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,605 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,035% compared to the typical volume of 122 call options.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,269. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $70.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $267.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.