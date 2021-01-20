TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 355,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 6,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,261. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.44%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

