TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50. The company traded as high as C$11.23 and last traded at C$11.19, with a volume of 338740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.08.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.03%.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

