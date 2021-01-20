TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CSFB from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNW. ATB Capital boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Get TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 291,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.30.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.