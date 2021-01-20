TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$21.50 at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock traded up C$0.44 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.30. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

