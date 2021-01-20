TransAtlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Stock Price Up 100%

TransAtlantic Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TACI) traded up 100% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.59. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

TransAtlantic Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.