TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Receives Neutral Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TRXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TransEnterix stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,743,094. TransEnterix has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $357.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. TransEnterix had a negative net margin of 2,149.15% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts anticipate that TransEnterix will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TransEnterix by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

