Transform Wealth LLC Buys 174,197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 260.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

