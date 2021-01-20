Transform Wealth LLC Buys 8,900 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

