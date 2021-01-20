Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,171 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

NYSE:TGT opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

