Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,394 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,093,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vistra by 71.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 64,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

