Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Argus raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

