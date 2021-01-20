Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

