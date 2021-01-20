Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $249,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,706,990 shares of company stock worth $152,811,384. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

ACN stock opened at $255.84 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.