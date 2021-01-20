Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VEU opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

