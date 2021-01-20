Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.16.

DE stock opened at $294.99 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.35. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average of $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.