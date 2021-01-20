Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $262.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

