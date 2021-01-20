Transform Wealth LLC Sells 14,625 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,625 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Starbucks by 51.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

