Transform Wealth LLC Sells 15,304 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,304 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.