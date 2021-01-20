Transform Wealth LLC Sells 24,457 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,457 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

