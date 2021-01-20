TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider John T. Danaher Sells 21,178 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. 722,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

