TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider John T. Danaher Sells 21,178 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.30. 722,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
Recommended Story: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.