Travala.com Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.99 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $61.68 million and $5.99 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003812 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00043998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00119921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00072379 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00259680 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064482 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,042,428 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

