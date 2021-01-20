Travala.com Market Cap Achieves $64.18 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $64.18 million and $9.11 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00004014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,594,717 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.