Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVPKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

