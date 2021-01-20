TRH Financial LLC Acquires 1,498 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker comprises about 1.8% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Shares of SWK traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

